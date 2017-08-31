Cabinet reshuffle soon? 8 Union ministers including Jaitley meet Amit Shah

Finance minister Arun Jaitley earlier on Thursday hinted that he would not be serving the post of Defence Minister for long.

BJP election incharge for Gujarat, Arun Jaitley and co-incharges met party president Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Around eight Union Ministers reached at BJP national president Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Thursday.

According to ANI, BJP election incharge of Gujarat, Arun Jaitley and co-incharges NS Tomar, N Sitharaman, J Singh, PP Chaudhary held meeting with Amit Shah.

Jaitley was given additional charge of the Defence Ministry when Manohar Parrikar became the Chief Minister of Goa in March, 2017.

Responding to a poser on his tenure as the defence minister, Jaitley said, "At least I hope not very long. That's anyway not me to decide."

A reshuffle in the cabinet has been due for months now. Two key ministries opened up after M Venkaiah Naidu was named Vice President. The Environment ministry was reassigned as additional charge after the death of minister Anil Dave.