The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 01:12 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court questions female genital mutilations

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 12:51 am IST

FMG or “khatna” is a practice prevalent among the Dawoodi Bohra religious community of Shia sect.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally questioned the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) of minor girls in the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community and observed “a woman does not have to live her life only for a marriage and a husband.)

FMG or “khatna” is a practice prevalent among the Dawoodi Bohra religious community of Shia sect. This practice is an age-old tradition in this community to mark the arrival of womanhood.

At the outset, the Chief Justice Dipak Misra, heading a three judge bench observed that women are not chattels and their subjugation to please their husbands must pass the test of constitutional morality and right to privacy.

The bench, which also included justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, was hearing a PIL filed last year by an advocate Sunita Tihar seeking a ban on Female Genital Mutilation.

The CJI observed that in the guise of FMG or circumcision as no one can use the religious practices to touch a female’s body and violate integrity of her body part. The CJI said “this is violative of Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution as the child is put to trauma. There are possible health hazards. When this court is pushing for affirmative action in favour of women, how can we go against them.”    

Justice Chandrachud added “religious practices like FGM cannot pass the test of Article 25 (1) of the Constitution, which is subject to health issue. Something, which is treated as a crime cannot be treated as an essential religious practice. This practice cannot continue only because women need to get married. A woman may have several other obligations too.”  

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal sought a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) on the ground that this “religious practice” has already been banned in 42 countries. He said the government was in favour of a ban on religious practices that force girl child to undergo genital mutilation or circumcision.

The A-G said that the FMG is a crime with a punishment of seven years of imprisonment. “Under the existing laws don’t permit FMG and that the court can further clarify on the matter and issue guidelines. He also pointed out that the United Nations has deprecated this practice and FMG has been banned in 42 countries including USA, UK, Australia, Canada and 27 African countries and it should not be allowed to continue.

The petition filed by the advocate described the practice as “inhuman” and “violative” of girl’s rights under the Constitution’s Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life). It sought a direction to declare it illegal and unconstitutional, non-compoundable and a non-bailable offence. It asked the court to frame guidelines to curb the practice and to issue directions to the state police chiefs to take action against those who indulge in such practice.

Senior counsel Rakesh Khanna and Indira Jaising submitted that under the current laws, a complaint can be registered under IPC Section 324/326 for causing grievous hurt or assault but there are no specific provisions that deal with such gender specific violence. Further Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act children are protected from any sort of penetrative assault using an object. It was argued that there should be provisions against people who aid and abet such practices. Arguments will continue on Tuesday.

Tags: supreme court, female genital mutilation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

2

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

4

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

5

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham