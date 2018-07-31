The Asian Age | News

PM Modi's YouTube channel hits 1 million subscribers

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 2:39 pm IST

The Prime Minister is quite active on YouTube and keeps uploading videos from his rallies, Mann Ki Baat, among other public gatherings.

Apart from YouTube, PM Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 43 million followers. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most social media-savvy politicians, achieved yet another milestone when his YouTube channel garnered more than 1 million subscribers on Monday.   

"Another testimony of the common people's love and affection for Honourable PM Narendra Modi. Number of subscribers on his YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda tweeted.

 

 

Apart from YouTube, PM Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 43 million followers.

Meanwhile, on Facebook also he has over 43 million followers.

