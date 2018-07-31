PM Modi's YouTube channel hits 1 million subscribers

The Prime Minister is quite active on YouTube and keeps uploading videos from his rallies, Mann Ki Baat, among other public gatherings.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most social media-savvy politicians, achieved yet another milestone when his YouTube channel garnered more than 1 million subscribers on Monday.

"Another testimony of the common people's love and affection for Honourable PM Narendra Modi. Number of subscribers on his YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda tweeted.

Another testimony of the common people’s love & affection for Hon’ble PM @narendramodi. Number of subscribers on his @YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar. pic.twitter.com/J2x8Go41cp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 30, 2018

The Prime Minister is quite active on YouTube and keeps uploading videos from his rallies, Mann Ki Baat, among other public gatherings.

Apart from YouTube, PM Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 43 million followers.

Meanwhile, on Facebook also he has over 43 million followers.