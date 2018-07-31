The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

If no Cong in 2019, Rahul to get wife: Sadhvi Prachi prays at Gorakhpur temple

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 10:00 am IST

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, 'It has become a trend for these people to ridicule the top leadership of the Congress.'

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the first Monday of the holy month of Saavan, and said she prayed for a life partner for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File | PTI)
  Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the first Monday of the holy month of Saavan, and said she prayed for a life partner for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Gorakhpur: Firebrand Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi on Monday offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the first Monday of the holy month of Saavan, and said she prayed for a life partner for Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple, Prachi said, "I have been regularly coming here to seek the blessings of Baba Gorakhnath, but this time I came with a special wish."

"I prayed that if they (the Congress) do not get a majority to form the government, may Rahul get a life partner. (Agar unhe sarkar ke liye bahumat na mile, to Rahul Gandhi ko bahu mil jaaye," said Prachi.

Hitting out at Prachi, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, "It has become a trend for these people to ridicule the top leadership of the Congress. In fact, their survival heavily depends on such trivial statements. And when a Sadhvi is making such statements, it is simply in very bad taste."

Tags: sadhvi prachi, gorakhnath temple, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham