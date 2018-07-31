After 'Yamraj', Lord Ganesha campaigns for road safety in Bengaluru

This comes as part of unique awareness drive conducted by Bengaluru traffic police, theatre artists, to raise awareness of traffic rules.

A man dressed as 'Lord Ganesha' participated in the road safety drive in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: After 'Yamraj', Bengaluru police has now turned to Lord Ganesha to spread road safety awareness in the capital city.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru police created road safety awareness in the city with a man dressed as 'Yamraj' asking people to follow traffic rules and use helmets.

Karnataka: After Bengaluru police created road safety awareness in the city with a man dressed as 'Yamraj' asking people to follow traffic rules & use helmets, earlier this month, a man dressed as 'Lord Ganesha' participated in the road safety drive yesterday. (30.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/i4vTfol9nQ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

Theatre artist was dressed up as the Hindu god of death, Yamraj, depicting the fatal outcome of contempt of traffic rules and regulations.

The motive was to apprehend motorcyclists for not wearing helmets and car users for not wearing seatbelts. Yamraj proclaimed that "A small mistake can be deathly. Obey traffic rules and protect your life."

