The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

India, All India

8-yr-old Mandsaur rape survivor identifies 2 accused in court

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 9:14 pm IST

The girl identified the accused Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) before special judge Nisha Gupta.

The rape of eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur had shocked the state, causing widespread outrage. (Representational Image)
 The rape of eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur had shocked the state, causing widespread outrage. (Representational Image)

Mandsaur: An eight-year-old rape survivor, whose case had shocked Madhya Pradesh last month, on Tuesday recognised both the accused in the court in Mandsaur district.

The girl identified the accused Irfan alias Bhaiyu (20) and Asif (24) before special judge Nisha Gupta, prosecution officer B S Thakur said.

The rape survivor had earlier identified the duo from their photographs during the police investigation, he said.

Thakur said the girl on Tuesday first identified Irfan and then told the court that the second accused (Arif) had reached the crime spot two minutes after him.

The girl's parents also deposed before the court.

Three more family members of the survivor are yet to testify.

According to Thakur, the prosecution has sought to examine 42 witnesses in total. The survivor was accompanied by a woman police officer and a nurse during the court proceedings.

Irfan and Asif allegedly abducted the girl on June 26 when she was standing outside her school in Mandsaur town, waiting for her parents. They allegedly took her to an isolated spot, raped her and tried to kill her by slitting her throat.

The barbaric crime had shocked the state, causing widespread outrage.

Tags: mandsaur rape, crime, rape, madhya pradesh, mandsaur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham