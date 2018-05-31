People of Uttar Pradesh have taught BJP lesson for betrayal: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said it was a victory for the farmers, the neglected, the poor and the Dalits.

'This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP,' Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Reacting to BJP's defeat in the Kairana bypoll, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that it was a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy.

Akhilesh Yadav also added the people of Uttar Pradesh have taught the BJP a lesson for "betraying them." He went on to say that it was a victory for the "farmers, the neglected, the poor and the Dalits".

"I want to congratulate all the people, farmers, Dalits etc. who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP. The people who were trying to divide the nation have got a befitting reply," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"People of the state have taught them a lesson for betraying them. Uttar Pradesh government has repeatedly fooled the people. Farmers were told that their loans were waived but instead they lost their lives," the Samajwadi Party president said.

"This is a victory for the farmers, the neglected, the poor and the Dalits," he added.

The joint candidate of opposition parties won the Lok Sabha bypoll in Kairana and the Assembly bypoll in Noorpur.

Akhilesh Yadav thanked the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary for holding the fort against the BJP in Kairana and recalled the legacy of former Prime Minister Charan Singh.

The SP leader also thanked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mahan Party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nishad Party, Peace Party, Left parties and the Congress for supporting the opposition candidates in the bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies)