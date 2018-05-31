The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

India, All India

Karnataka portfolios: JD(S) to get Finance, Congress Home, say PTI sources

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 3:50 pm IST

The leaders of two parties have held 5 rounds of talks in Delhi since Wednesday to finalise portfolio sharing arrangement.

The power-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners is being finalized and is in the final stages, the sources said. (Photo: File)
 The power-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners is being finalized and is in the final stages, the sources said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After days of hectic negotiations over the sharing of portfolios in Karnataka, the alliance partners have decided that Finance will go to the JD(S) and the Home department to the Congress, highly placed sources in the parties said on Thursday.

The leaders of the two parties have held five rounds of talks in the national capital since Wednesday to finalise the portfolio sharing arrangement between the partners.

Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on board over the portfolio sharing agreement and has spoken to leaders over the phone from the United States, where he is with his mother Sonia Gandhi who has gone for a medical check-up.

The power-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners is being finalized and is in the final stages, the sources added.

The decision on when to make the formal announcement would depend on the leadership of the two parties, they said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali will travel to Bengaluru to hold further talks with their state leaders before finalizing the arrangement, the sources said.

“We have held five rounds of talks with each other and have decided that the JD(S) will get the Finance portfolio. I will now be travelling to Bengaluru to hold further talks within our party,” Danish Ali told news agency PTI.

He said he would meet both Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.       

Leaders of the two parties, including Ali as well as the Congress' Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and Venugopal, met at the residence of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for talks.       

The sharing of key portfolios in the Karnataka government has been a bone of contention between the two alliance partners since Kumaraswamy took over as chief minister on May 23, delaying government formation in the state.

Tags: karnataka portfolio, karnataka government, h d kumaraswamy, rahul gandhi, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

2

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

3

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

4

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

5

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham