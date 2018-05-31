The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

India, All India

Journalism started during Mahabharata: UP minister Dinesh Sharma

PTI
Published : May 31, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 2:54 pm IST

The BJP minister also equated another character, Narada, with the present-day Google.

On the 'Hindi Journalism Day', Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Sharma (R) said one should remember one's glorious past and history.
Mathura: Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Deb's claim that internet and satellite communication existed in India thousand years ago was lately backed by Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Sharma who said that journalism began in the Mahabharata. 

"It (journalism) started during Mahabharata," the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister said at an event organised in Mathura to mark the 'Hindi Journalism Day'. The minister also cited various instances from the Indian epic to buttress his claim. 

He said the mythological character, Sanjaya, sitting at Hastinapur, narrated a bird's eye view of the war of Mahabharata, to Dhritarashtra. “Yeh live telecast nahi to aur kya hai (if it is not live telecast, then what is it ?)," Sharma asked. 

The BJP minister also equated another character, Narada, with the present-day Google. 

"Your Google has started now, but our Google started long time back. 'Narad Muni' was the epitome of information. He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying 'Narayana' three times," he said. 

The BJP leaders have courted controversy by claiming that advance medical procedures like cataract, plastic surgery, even the gravitation theory, nuclear tests and the internet, have all started during ancient times. 

On the 'Hindi Journalism Day', Sharma said one should remember one's glorious past and history. He lauded freedom of press in the country, while asserting that governments should be responsible for the safety and security of media persons. 

The BJP leader also requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide financial assistance to the kin of deceased journalists.

Tags: dinesh sharma, uttar pradesh minister, mahabharata
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

