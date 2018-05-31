INX Media case: P Chidambaram gets interim protection from CBI arrest till Jul 3

Delhi High Court has asked P Chidambaram to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.

Delhi High Court has sought the CBI's response on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today granted interim protection to former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till July 3 in the INX Media Case.

The court has also sought the CBI's response on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

Earlier today, Chidambaram's lawyer approached the CBI and asked for more time to appear before the CBI for questioning in the INX media case, adding that Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory is pending before the Delhi High Court.

The CBI on Wednesday summoned P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case asking him to join the investigation today.

The CBI's move came after Chidambaram filed an anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday in the Delhi High Court for protection from arrest in the INX Media case, hours after a Delhi court extended to him interim protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The CBI had on February 28 arrested P Chidambaram's son Karti in the INX Media case. Later, he was granted bail.

Karti is accused of taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the UPA government. The CBI registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the case.