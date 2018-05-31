The Asian Age | News

INX case: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court, seeks bail

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 31, 2018, 4:27 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2018, 5:58 am IST

The court also directed it not to take any coercive action against Mr Chidambaram in the matter till then.

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram
New Delhi: Hours after securing protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case from a city court, former Union minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court seeking anticipatory bail in the CBI’s INX media corruption case.

Lawyer  P.K. Dubey, who filed the plea on behalf of  Mr Chidambaram, said that the matter was mentioned in-chamber before a two-judge bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed later in the day. He said that subsequently, the matter came up before justice S P Garg, who recused from hearing it. Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leader moved his petition for anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case before Special Judge O P Saini, who directed him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 5 as per the summons already issued by the agency. The court, which also issued notice to the ED seeking its reply  by June 5, also directed it not to take any coercive action against Mr Chidambaram in the matter till then.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

