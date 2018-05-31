INX case: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court, seeks bail

The court also directed it not to take any coercive action against Mr Chidambaram in the matter till then.

New Delhi: Hours after securing protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case from a city court, former Union minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court seeking anticipatory bail in the CBI’s INX media corruption case.

Lawyer P.K. Dubey, who filed the plea on behalf of Mr Chidambaram, said that the matter was mentioned in-chamber before a two-judge bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed later in the day. He said that subsequently, the matter came up before justice S P Garg, who recused from hearing it. Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leader moved his petition for anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case before Special Judge O P Saini, who directed him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 5 as per the summons already issued by the agency. The court, which also issued notice to the ED seeking its reply by June 5, also directed it not to take any coercive action against Mr Chidambaram in the matter till then.