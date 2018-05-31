The Asian Age | News

India, UK discuss extradition of Vijay Mallya

Published : May 31, 2018, 6:14 am IST
India also sought assistance to trace Nirav Modi.

New Delhi: The third Home Affairs’ dialogue between India and United Kingdom, which discussed a host of security related issues and even possible extradition of Vijay Mallya was held on Wednesday, with Indian delegation led by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, while the delegation from Home Office of the UK was led by its Second Permanent Secretary, Ms Patsy Wilkinson.

Sources said, a number of issues covering cyber security, women safety, organised crime, terror financing, and a need to put in place a mechanism  for timely exchange of information and intelligence inputs on such issues were discussed. Detailed exchange of views, officials added, took place between the two sides on Indian fugitives and economic offenders  living in the UK. The Indian delegation impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the process. India also sought assistance to trace Nirav Modi.

Another important topic discussed was related to streamlining the process of various categories of visas for students and highly skilled professionals.

