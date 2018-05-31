Bypoll results: BJP trails in UP's Kairana, ahead in 2 Maharashtra seats

In Karnataka, Congress candidate Muniratna leading by 8,680 votes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency seat.

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the by-elections of 4 Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats in underway today. Along with the other seats, all eyes are largely set on Western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana where the opposition parties have come together to take on the BJP in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Re-polling was held on Wednesday in 73 booths in Kairana, 49 booths in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia and one booth in Nagaland. This came after the Election Commission (EC) announced re-polling will take place in these booths after widespread failure of the machines in Monday's by-elections.

The assembly seats where the by-elections were held on Monday are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Ampati (Meghalaya), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Shahkot (Punjab) and Chengannur (Kerala). And, general election to Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Here are the LIVE updates on today results:

10:20 am: In Punjab, after sixth round of counting, Congress is leading by 12,000 votes from Shahkot Assembly seat.

10:05 am: In Maharashtra, NCP is leading from Bhandara-Gondiya by 3,100 votes, BJP is second.

10:03 am: In Maharashtra, BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 10,000 votes over Shiv Sena's candidate.

09:54 am: In Karnataka, after fourth round of counting, Congress candidate Muniratna leading by over 18,000 votes from Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.

09:53 am: In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress' Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 20,000 votes from Maheshtala Assembly constituency, after sixth round of counting. CPI(M) is second, BJP third.

09:50 am: In Kerala, CPI(M) is leading with 3,106 votes from Chengannur Assembly seat.

09:47 am: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 6,000 votes in Maharashtra.

09:46 am: In Punjab, Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia is leading by around 8,500 votes in fourth round of counting for Shahkot Assembly bypoll.

09:37 am: In Uttarakhand, BJP is leading with 339 votes from Tharali Assembly seat.

09:35 am: In Noorpur Assembly bypoll, Samajwadi Party leading over 9,000 votes.

09:31 am: In Jharkhand, All Jharkhand Students Union's Sudesh Mahto is leading from Silli Assembly constituency, BJP is leading from Gomia.

09:28 am: In Kairana, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading by over 3,000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh.

09:15 am: In Bihar, JD(U)'s Md Murshid Alam is leading by over 3,000 votes from Jokihat Assembly constituency.

09:02 am: "First round of counting is completed, tabulation is underway, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3,700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3,746 votes," said Indra Vijay Singh, Collector, Shamli on Kairana bypolls.

Photo: ANI | Twitter

08:49 am: In Maharashtra BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat.

08:40 am: In Kerala, early trends indicate CPI(M) leading from Chengannur Assembly seat.

08:37 am: In Karnataka, Congress candidate Muniratna leading by 8,680 votes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency seat.

08:33 am: In Karnataka, early trends indicate Congress leading on Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency seat.

08:23 am: In West Benagl, Trinamool Congress' Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from Maheshtala Assembly constituency, after second round of counting.

08:19 am: In Punjab, Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2,000 votes in the first round of counting for Shahkot Assembly bypoll.

08:16 am: Samajwadi Party is leading from Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends.

07:39 am: Counting of votes for 4 Lok Sabha constituencies and 11 Assembly seats across 11 states begins.