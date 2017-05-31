Sharad Pawar clears air, says not in race for presidential post

On a lighter note, Pawar further said that he might get a huge accommodation but he will not be able to interact with people that often.

Pawar while addressing a press conference said he does not want to retire from politics this early. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Clearing the mist over his candidature in the upcoming presidential polls, Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he is not in the race for the coveted post.

"I am not in this contest, I don't want to retire form politics so soon," said Pawar.

On a lighter note, Pawar further said that he might get a huge accommodation but he will not be able to interact with the people that often.

"After becoming the President I will not be able to interact with you (media)," he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead to bring together opposition parties to field a common candidate for President against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee.

Among the first opposition leaders she met was 76-year-old Sharad Pawar.

Gandhi has also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the regard, the Left's Sitaram Yechury and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has pitched for a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee.

With President Mukherjee's term drawing to a close, there were reports that the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was being considered as one of the leading contenders for the coveted post.