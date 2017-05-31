The Asian Age | News

IIT-M scholar thrashed for taking part in beef festival

They continuously punched him in the face, and he was severely injured in his right eye.

Chennai: A research scholar of IIT-Madras was brutally attacked on Tuesday by a group of students inside the campus on Tuesday allegedly for taking part in the beef festival. Sooraj R., a PhD scholar in the aerospace department of IIT-M, was having lunch at the mess inside the campus when a group of “right-wing students” allegedly attacked him. They continuously punched him in the face, and he was severely injured in his right eye. Later, he was admitted to a private eye hospital.

Protesting against the Centre’s decision to ban the trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, around 70 IIT-M students conducted the beef festival on Sunday evening. “The student who led the attackers’ group had been issuing threats to the students who participated in the event for the last couple of days,” an IIT-M student said.

Sooraj, who hails from Kerala, is reportedly a core member of Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC) and actively takes part in all the discussions and events on the campus.

“The protest against the Central government’s decision was a spontaneous one. It was not organised under any banner. The research scholar who attacked Sooraj had already faced an inquiry for attacking another student. We have filed a complaint with the dean of students, IIT-Madras. We will also file a police complaint,” said Swaminathan, member, APSC. The IIT administration was not available for comment.

