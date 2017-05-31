AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance test paper leaked, says Vyapam whistleblower

Anand Rai alleges he had received the question paper snapshots from a source who claimed these were leaked.

New Delhi: Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday alleged that the question papers of this year’s entrance exam for MBBS course of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were leaked.

AIIMS reacted to the allegation, saying that it was a matter of concern and it was looking into it.

They are also learnt to have informed the Crime Branch of Delhi Police about the issue.

Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination which was held across the country on May 28.

He said that he had received the question paper snapshots from a source who claimed these were leaked from M C Saxena College in Lucknow when the online test was on.

He also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.

The AIIMS online entrance test was held in two shifts, he told PTI, adding that the snapshots clearly prove that the question papers were leaked while the examination was going on.

“I urge the prime minister and the AIIMS director to ask the CBI to probe the matter,” he said.

Rai also alleged that AIIMS MBBS seats were being “sold”.

In his Facebook page, he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice for meritorious and hardworking students who suffer because of such “mafias”.

“Being a doctor myself, it fills my heart with sorrow seeing the hardworking and meritorious students suffer like this because of the mafias who are continuously attempting to snatch away their hardwork,” he said.