The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, All India

AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance test paper leaked, says Vyapam whistleblower

PTI
Published : May 31, 2017, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 8:04 pm IST

Anand Rai alleges he had received the question paper snapshots from a source who claimed these were leaked.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences
 All India Institute of Medical Sciences

New Delhi: Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday alleged that the question papers of this year’s entrance exam for MBBS course of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were leaked.

AIIMS reacted to the allegation, saying that it was a matter of concern and it was looking into it.

They are also learnt to have informed the Crime Branch of Delhi Police about the issue.

Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination which was held across the country on May 28.

He said that he had received the question paper snapshots from a source who claimed these were leaked from M C Saxena College in Lucknow when the online test was on.

He also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.

The AIIMS online entrance test was held in two shifts, he told PTI, adding that the snapshots clearly prove that the question papers were leaked while the examination was going on.

“I urge the prime minister and the AIIMS director to ask the CBI to probe the matter,” he said.

Rai also alleged that AIIMS MBBS seats were being “sold”.

In his Facebook page, he has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice for meritorious and hardworking students who suffer because of such “mafias”.

“Being a doctor myself, it fills my heart with sorrow seeing the hardworking and meritorious students suffer like this because of the mafias who are continuously attempting to snatch away their hardwork,” he said.

Tags: aiims, vyapam scam, aiims mbbs 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

2

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

3

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

4

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

5

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham