After Kerala, Karnataka, Tripura govt opposes Centre's cattle ban

Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the CMs of other states to raise their voices against restrictions imposed on cattle trade.

Agartala (Tripura): Following the footsteps of the Karnataka and Kerala Government, the Manik Sarkar-led Tripura Government on Wednesday said it will not implement the Centre's order on ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.

Reacting to the Central Government's new rule on cattle trade, Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it is not mandatory to follow every notification which comes from the Centre.

"It is not mandatory to follow every notification which comes from Centre as this matter is a state issue," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister further said that his government will look into all the aspects and consider feelings of all communities and reply to the Centre.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Chief Ministers of other states to raise their voices against restrictions imposed on cattle trade, while saying that the Centre's 'anti-democratic' notification is an attempt to usurp the state governments' powers in the guise of rules under a Central Act.

Vijayan wrote a letter to the Chief Ministers saying that the restrictions imposed on cattle trade would adversely affect the livelihood of the millions of people, especially, those in the agriculture sectors.

"I am sure that you are already conversant with the Notification containing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 23rd May, 2017. The Rules impose a number of restriction on cattle trade which would have serious repercussions on the livelihood of millions of people, especially those in the agricultural sector, in our country," the letter read.

Vijayan further said that the Centre's new rule is an impermissible encroachment into the domain of the State Legislatures which is a clear 'violation of the spirit of federalism.'

Urging the Chief Ministers to stand up against Centre's 'anti-federal, anti-democratic and anti-secular move', Vijayan said that they need to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the rules introduced without any consultation with the states.

"I would therefore fervently appeal to you to convey your objection to the 2017 Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to the Prime Minister, and to request him to withdraw the rules introduced without any consultation with the States. Since the matters dealt within the Rules squarely fall within the purview of State Legislatures, the State Governments may be allowed to formulate necessary policies and laws to suit the socio-cultural and economic milieu of the State," he said.

Drawing a huge backlash from various fractions, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

He said the seller and buyer both have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold across the country's livestock markets market for slaughter purposes.

The rules also state that the purchaser shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose or sell it to a person outside the state without permission and must keep in with the state's cattle protection laws.