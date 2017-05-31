The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

India, All India

In major setback to Bihar govt, 65 per cent students fail Class 12 exam

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 31, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 9:18 am IST

Of the total 12,40168 students who appeared for Class 12 examinations, as many as 79, 4622 students failed.

The board also announced cash prize and laptops for top five toppers of Bihar Board examination on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
Patna: The Bihar government faced a major setback on Tuesday as 65 per cent students who sat for Class 12 Bihar board examination failed.

According to Bihar Board officials, of the total 12,40168 students who appeared for Class 12 examinations, as many as 79, 4622 students failed. Officials told this newspaper that only 30.11 per cent passed in science stream and 37 per cent students passed in arts stream.

“The results are not up to the mark, state government must take measures to improve the quality of education in Bihar. In my view, the lack of qualified teaching staff in schools is one of the reasons behind this kind of results,” a senior educationist, Prof N K Singh, told this newspaper on Tuesday.

BSEB sources said that the authorities were more vigilant and had used strict measures to ensure that no unfair means were used during the examination this year. They also claimed that answer sheets of students who fared well was evaluated by a separate committee before taking a decision on top five rank holders.

“Strict measures were taken while conducting the board examination this year. Not a single stone was left unturned during the examination and as far as failures are concerned, we have decided to give them one more chance to prove their mettle. Very soon, we will announce a date for compartmental examination for such students,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said on Tuesday after the results were declared.

The board also announced cash prize and laptops for top five toppers of Bihar Board examination on Tuesday.

According to officials, examination held this year was conducted in a stricter manner to avoid “a toppers scam like controversy which had rocked Bihar last year”.

In 2016, the SIT had arrested a Class-12 student Ruby Rai in connection with a scam along with 20 other high-profile people for conniving with the education mafia in Bihar.

The toppers scandal case had rocked the state in June 2016 after a video showed humanities topper, Ruby Rai, terming her subject political science as “prodigal science” and describing it as a subject of cookery.

Tags: class 12 examinations, bihar board examination, bseb
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

