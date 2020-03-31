Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

India, All India

6 die of Covid-19 in Telangana, all linked to Nizamuddin prayer meeting

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 31, 2020, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2020, 8:28 am IST

All six had attended a Markaz at a mosque in the Nizamuddin area of Old Delhi 

A man and his child walk on a deserted street in Old Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020. A whole clutch of coronavirus positive cases are being traced to a religious event that took place in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 A man and his child walk on a deserted street in Old Delhi on Friday, March 27, 2020. A whole clutch of coronavirus positive cases are being traced to a religious event that took place in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi earlier this month. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Hyderabad: The toll owing to the coronavirus Covid-19 in Telangana took a grim turn for the worse, with the state government announcing late Monday night that six persons have died from the infection at different hospitals in the city since Saturday.

A news release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said all six patients, identified as Covid-19 positive, had attended a Markaz at a mosque in the Nizamuddin area of Old City of Delhi between March 13 and 15.

The CMO said two of these six patients died at Gandhi Hospital, one at Apollo Hospital, one at Global Hospital, one at Nizamabad and the sixth in Gadwal town.

Special teams were urgently pressed into action to isolate the families of the six victims and any possible contact the deceased patients might have had. All these contacts were being shifted to hospitals to be kept under isolation and then tested for the disease.

The health department also issued an urgent appeal to anyone who has any information on people who visited the event in Nizamuddin, or on those who were in contact with these individuals, to immediately inform the nearest health department or other government office so these persons can be identified, isolated and tested for the disease, and if need be, provided immediate treatment.

The department further said that it is understood that everyone who attended Markaz is believed to have contracted the disease. It is the public duty of everyone who attended the event to immediately report to the health department, which will provide free testing and treatment.

The possibility of the religious event at Markaz organized by Tablighi Jamaat as a hub for coronavirus transmission within the country, first came to light when 10 Indonesian preachers who came to Karimnagar after attending the event, earlier this month, tested positive for the disease.

Subsequently, one contact person of the preachers tested positive and on Monday, this person’s mother and sister too were tested positive. His entire family was shifted to Gandhi Hospital to be kept under observation and treatment.

It is learnt that the Central government health officials were in contact with state health department seeking details on how the state went about identifying contacts of the 10 Indonesians as well as the six others who have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, authorities locked down portions of the Nizamuddin area and cordoned off those locations, including the mosque where the Markaz was held and shifted a few hundred people for testing for the disease.

Tags: nizamuddin, markaz, covid-19, coronavirus, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Municipal workers sprays disinfectant as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid19. AFP Photo

Covid19 cases climb to 220 In Maharashtra after 17 more test positive

Representative Image (PTI)

Bodies of all coronavirus patients will be cremated, says BMC

People maintain social distance as they wait outside a shopping mall at Madhurawada as the whole nation goes lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna)

Jagan government takes over all private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Modi asks envoys to publicise PM CARES fund abroad, seeks fund to procure medical equipment for corona

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham