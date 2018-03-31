The Asian Age | News

Touched inappropriately, felt naked: SpiceJet crew alleges strip-search

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

The cabin crew alleged that the airline suspected them of swindling cash collected onboard for food and other sales.

In complaints written to the SpiceJet management, women asked if it was the policy of the airline 'to remove sanitary pad and touch private parts'. (Photo: File | Representational)
  

Chennai: Air hostesses of SpiceJet flight were seen protesting at Chennai airport early on Saturday morning after they were allegedly strip-searched by the airline security personnel, an NDTV report said.

Alleging that they have been subjected to strip search for the past few days after deboarding flights, the crew said that they were even asked to remove sanitary pads from their handbags.

Due to the cabin crew protests, two flights reportedly left late by an hour from Chennai airport.

In a video shot at the airport, a woman was heard saying, "Someone touched me inappropriately, made me feel very uncomfortable. I was naked."

The cabin crew alleged that the airline suspected them of swindling cash collected onboard for food and other sales. They also alleged that they are not allowed to use the washroom immediately after deboarding flights.

An air hostesses told NDTV, "We air hostesses are stripped naked over the last three days and women personnel touch us inappropriately."

In complaints written to the SpiceJet management, women asked if it was the policy of the airline "to remove sanitary pad and touch private parts".

"We cabin crew are hired majorly for safety reasons of the fellow passengers but what about our respect and safety? We talk about rape and molestation, is this any less?" another complaint read.

"On informing the base official that I wasn't comfortable and I'm on my menses she still checked my panty; they pressed my breasts. I've lost my self-respect... Cabin crew is the brand ambassador. We are humiliated as if we have done some robbery," a complaint on email read.

SpiceJet's senior vice president, Kamal Hingorani, according to NDTV, said in mail that the strict action was being done on suspicion of cabin crew taking cash and airline materials.

"We have therefore been compelled to carry out spot checks, which in any case is a company policy. It is in all our interests that the 'black sheep' amongst us is identified and removed so that honest employees are not blamed," Kamal Hingorani said in the mail.

