The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

India, All India

Speaking English 'arrogance', Bihar police thrashes Class 12 boy

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 3:05 pm IST

The two cops were suspended from service on Friday after they were found guilty of excesses.

The boy, Abhishek Kumar was admitted to the hospital with wounds on his legs and back. He had left home to visit his maternal uncle, who was in custody in a bike-theft case. (Representational Image)
 The boy, Abhishek Kumar was admitted to the hospital with wounds on his legs and back. He had left home to visit his maternal uncle, who was in custody in a bike-theft case. (Representational Image)

Patna: "What is the reason behind his detention" was all he asked.

Perceived as a display of arrogance, a class 12 student was thrashed by two police officers and put behind bars for three days for speaking in English in Bihar’s Khagaria district. 

The two cops were suspended from service on Friday after they were found guilty of excesses.

The boy, Abhishek Kumar was admitted to the hospital with wounds on his legs and back. He had left home to visit his maternal uncle, who was in custody in a bike-theft case, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

In a bid to release his uncle, Abhishek reached Chautham police station with the owner’s book of his uncle’s bike. However, the man was not released.

Enquiring why his uncle was being kept in custody even after the documents, Abhishek asked,"What is the reason behind his detention?"

At this, the cops got furious and started beating him.

“The police officers apparently did not understand my question in English. More than that, they saw my speaking in English as a display of arrogance,” Abhishek was quoted as saying by the The New Indian Express.

A probe was ordered by DSP Ramanand Sagar which found the two policemen guilty.

Policemen in Bihar often find it difficult to read or write English and are seen discouraging people from filing complaints in English.

In 2017, a Bihar Police in-charge of Kotwali police station in Munger district informed a local police court that a particular case could not be investigated because the FIR was written in English.

Tags: bihar police, police excesses, jail, english
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

2

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

3

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore to take part in Time's Up event at Tribeca Film Festival

4

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

5

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham