Re-test for class 10 only if there’s ‘large-scale leak’, says Javadekar

A preliminary probe revealed that the leak of the Class 10 maths paper was restricted only to Delhi (NCR region) and Haryana.

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the announcements made by his ministry on Friday should clear all confusion regarding the re-test of the CBSE Class 10 maths and Class 12 Economics papers.

The re-examination of the board's Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July, the government said on Friday, amid widespre ad outrage over the papers leak issue.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister reiterated the statements made by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and said the aim of the government was to ensure that children's futures are not hampered.

"In the larger interest of academics and students the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10th. As far as Delhi and Haryana, where police investigation is on, retest for Class-X Maths will be conducted only if investigation points to large scale leak," he tweeted.

In the interest of students of 12th class so that their career is not hampered, their economics retest will happen on April 25. So now no confusion. All the best, Javadekar said in a tweet.

Ruling out a nationwide re-tests for Class 10 mathematics, the HRD Ministry said that a final decision on the re-examination for Delhi-NCR and Haryana would be taken in the next 15 days following a detailed inquiry.

Earlier, Swarup, while answering a barrage of questions from reporters on the leak issue, said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak of the Class 10 mathematics paper was restricted only to Delhi (NCR region) and Haryana.

He asserted that there has been no leak outside India, and therefore no re-examination will be held abroad.

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28, respectively, to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

The police since Friday have questioned 35 people, including a coaching centre's owner, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the case, an official privy to the investigations said.