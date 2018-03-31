The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

India, All India

Ram Navami clashes: WB Guv focuses on riot-hit areas of Raniganj, Asansol

PTI
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 3:06 pm IST

The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend Internet services and clamp prohibitory orders.

Prohibitory orders are still in force as the situation in Asansol is tense, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI)
 Prohibitory orders are still in force as the situation in Asansol is tense, a senior police officer said. (Photo: PTI)

Asansol: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Saturday held an hour-long meeting with senior police and administration officials in Asansol and took stock of the situation in violence-hit areas of Raniganj and Asansol.

One person was killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries on Monday when clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession in Raniganj area of Bardhaman West district.

The violence fanned out to Asansol areas, prompting police to suspend internet services and clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in trouble-torn areas of the district.

The governor, who reached Asansol circuit house on Saturday morning, is scheduled to visit the violence-hit areas of Raniganj and Asansol areas later in the day.

Earlier this week, the state government had advised him against visiting Asansol and Raniganj, citing security reasons.

Union minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were also stopped from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area by police on Thursday.

The Imam of Noorani Masjid, Imdatullah Rashid, had said that his son was also killed in the violence but there was no confirmation from the police on the incident. Rashid had also appealed for peace in the area.

Prohibitory orders are still in force as the situation in Asansol is tense, a senior police officer said.

“No fresh incident of violence was reported from the area in last three days,” he said, adding that a huge contingent of the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is patrolling the area.

Tags: keshari nath tripathi, ram navami procession, internet suspended, babul supriyo, ram navami violence, riots
Location: India, West Bengal, Asansol

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

2

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

3

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore to take part in Time's Up event at Tribeca Film Festival

4

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

5

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham