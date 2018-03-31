The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

India, All India

PM to visit J&K in May to roll out new projects

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 4:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 4:47 am IST

This will be for the first time that the Prime Minister will attend a function in any Kashmir University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu Kashmir in May to attend a function of an agricultural sciences university in summer capital Srinagar and lay foundation stones of a series of development projects across the State, the official sources here said on Friday.

This will be for the first time that the Prime Minister will attend a function in any Kashmir University.

The announcement comes a day after a report emanating from New Delhi had said that only 22 per cent of the Prime Minister’s Rs 80,000-crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by him during a visit of Srinagar has been released to the state government, so far. The report said that parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, in a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha recently, said the progress on implementing the Prime Minister’s development package had been slow and a “poor outcome” had been achieved in the past 12 months.

The sources said that apart from attending the function of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, the Prime Minister will during his visit also lay foundation of series of developmental projects including a tunnel to be built through treacherous Zoji(la) pass which will not only shorten the distance but also make the travel between Srinagar and Kargil possible throughout the year.

Mr Modi will also lay foundation of national highways of Jammu-Akhnoor, Kargil-Zanskar National Highway and two similar Highway projects of the Valley and possibly of two AIIMS at Vijaypur in Samba district of Jammu region and Awantipora in Pulwama district of Kashmir Valley.

The Prime Minister had visited J&K last time in April 2017 to inaugurate Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur district.

Tags: narendra modi, agricultural sciences university
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

2

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

3

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

4

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

5

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

more

ALSO FROMLife

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham