PM to visit J&K in May to roll out new projects

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu Kashmir in May to attend a function of an agricultural sciences university in summer capital Srinagar and lay foundation stones of a series of development projects across the State, the official sources here said on Friday.

This will be for the first time that the Prime Minister will attend a function in any Kashmir University.

The announcement comes a day after a report emanating from New Delhi had said that only 22 per cent of the Prime Minister’s Rs 80,000-crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by him during a visit of Srinagar has been released to the state government, so far. The report said that parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, in a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha recently, said the progress on implementing the Prime Minister’s development package had been slow and a “poor outcome” had been achieved in the past 12 months.

The sources said that apart from attending the function of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, the Prime Minister will during his visit also lay foundation of series of developmental projects including a tunnel to be built through treacherous Zoji(la) pass which will not only shorten the distance but also make the travel between Srinagar and Kargil possible throughout the year.

Mr Modi will also lay foundation of national highways of Jammu-Akhnoor, Kargil-Zanskar National Highway and two similar Highway projects of the Valley and possibly of two AIIMS at Vijaypur in Samba district of Jammu region and Awantipora in Pulwama district of Kashmir Valley.

The Prime Minister had visited J&K last time in April 2017 to inaugurate Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur district.