PM hails role of Leva Patels in development of East Africa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the contribution of the Leva Patel, a politically influential Gujarati community, which is one of the four sub-castes among the Patidars, a major vote bank of the BJP. Mr Modi, who addressed the silver jubilee celebrations of the “Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj” in Nairobi, Kenya, via video conferencing, lauded the role of the Leva Patels in the development of East Africa, saying Indians living abroad are the country’s “permanent ambassadors”.

The voting pattern of the last assembly elections in Mr Modi’s home state showed that the community, along with another strong sub-caste Kadva Patel, had voted in significant number in favour of the Congress, which scored 77 seats, a substantial number as compared to the previous poll.

Mr Modi lauded the contribution of the community in various welfare activities and the development of East Africa and recalled the role of members of Indian community in Kenya’s freedom movement.

Addressing the gathering in Gujarati, he said Indians living abroad are “permanent ambassadors” of the country and help strengthen bonds between nations.

Mr Modi appreciated the contribution of Kutchi samaj towards all-round development, especially their role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation after the earthquake in Kutch in 2001.

He said, “Kutch which was once considered a deserted place, has been converted into a prime tourist destination.”

Mr Modi also highlighted the double engine stre-ngth of the Centre and the state government in carrying out the development activities in the region.

“The region has received thousands of crore rupees of investment in last few years,” he said.

The PM pointed out that the engagement of India and African countries has been on the rise.

The India-Africa Summ-it and a meeting of Afri-can Development Bank were held in India and the President, the vice-president, and himself as the PM have visited various African countries on more than 20 occasions, during the tenure of the present government, he said.