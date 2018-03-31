The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

India, All India

India, Pak 'mutually' agree to resolve issue of harassment of diplomats

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI AND SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 4:41 am IST

The row had hit the headlines earlier this month on March 11 after the Pakistani govt sources shared details of the row with the Pakistani media.

The row was also resolved after both sides issued numerous note verbales to each other.
 The row was also resolved after both sides issued numerous note verbales to each other.

New Delhi/Islamabad: In a huge diplomatic breakthrough, both India and Pakistan jointly announced late on Friday evening that they had agreed to resolve the diplomat harassment row that had been severely affecting bilateral ties.

In synchronised identical statements issued at the same time from both New Delhi by the MEA and Islamabad by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, the two sides said, “India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 ‘Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan’. The resolution comes as a glimmer of hope that the two sides can work at repairing ties that have hit rock-bottom in the past two years.

This also comes in the wake of both countries having alleged recently to the other that their diplomats were being harassed by the other side. The row was also resolved after both sides issued numerous note verbales to each other.

The row had hit the headlines earlier this month on March 11 after the Pakistani government sources shared details of the row with the Pakistani media. India declined to go public on the spat but the Indian government sources had subsequently said that Indian diplomats had been facing harassment in Islamabad for more than a year.

But there were indications at the Pakistan National Day celebrations on March 23 at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi that matters were moving towards resolution. For one, the Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood — who had been recalled about a week prior to the event to Islamabad for consultations —chose to return to New Delhi to host the event. The second indicator was the presence of a senior MEA official at the Pakistan high commission amid speculation that the two sides were engaged in serious discussions to sort out the row.

The last occasion when any alleged harassment was reported was on March 22 when there were incidents of alleged harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. But Pakistani diplomatic sources had maintained their diplomats were being harassed too in New Delhi.

Indian government sources had said earlier this month that “harassment is the new normal for Indian high commission personnel in Islamabad” for the past more than one year, with the Indian high commissioner lodging a strong protest more than a month ago on February 16 with Islamabad “against multiple acts of hooliganism against Indian properties and personnel”. Sources had said “India’s residential complex in Islamabad was raided by Pakistan agencies who expelled all Pakistani service providers and later disconnected power and water supply” and that “despite the (Pakistani) foreign secretary’s assurance, the power supply was not restored for over two weeks”. The Indian government sources had also said Pakistani security agencies were resorting to “aggressive surveillance, violation of physical space and tailing of officers in close and dangerous proximity”.

Tags: indo-pak diplomatic row, pakistan foreign ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

2

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

3

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

4

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

5

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham