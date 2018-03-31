The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018

India, All India

CBSE paper leak: Agitated students protest outside office in Delhi

PTI
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Education Secretary said that preliminary enquiry had revealed that the leak for Class 10 maths paper was restricted to Delhi and Haryana.

'The students tried to block the road in front of the CBSE office, but we kept them away. A group of about 25-30 students are protesting outside the CBSE office,' said a senior Delhi Police officer. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A group of students on Saturday staged a demonstration near the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office at Preet Vihar in Delhi against the leak of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers.

"The students tried to block the road in front of the CBSE office, but we kept them away. A group of about 25-30 students are protesting outside the CBSE office," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

The board has announced a re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 Mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July.

Education Secretary Anil Swarup said on Friday that a preliminary enquiry had revealed that the leak for the Class 10 Mathematics paper was restricted to Delhi and Haryana.

Two cases have been registered in the paper leak incident so far. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has questioned nearly 60 people, including students and tutors, in this connection.

