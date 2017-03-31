The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

U'khand govt shuts down illegal meat shops along Ganga

Strict action will also be taken against those meat shops which are responsible for polluting the river bodies by dumping their waste.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Dehradun: Tightening the noose around illegal meat shops in Uttarakhand, the BJP-led state government has ordered to shut down such shops along river Ganga.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered the crackdown on illegal meat shops in Uttarkashi," an official statement stated at Dehradun on Thursday.

Strict action will also be taken against those meat shops (illegal or legal) which are responsible for polluting the river bodies by dumping their waste into them, it said.

Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti had recently asked the Chief Minister to ensure that such shops do not end up polluting the rivers of the hilly state.

