The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 10:56 PM IST

India, All India

Sushma Swaraj seeks report on student being beaten to death in Poland

PTI
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 10:51 pm IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 10:54 pm IST

Swaraj's comment came in response to a tweet by a netizen.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tonight sought a report from Indian ambassador in Poland regarding a media report of an Indian student allegedly beaten to death in Poznan city in the country.

"I have just spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Poland and asked for a report," she tweeted.

Swaraj's comment came in response to a tweet by a netizen who approached her with a news item in Polish media about the death of an Indian student after being beaten.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indian killed in poland, polish media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham