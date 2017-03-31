The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 31, 2017 | Last Update : 03:14 AM IST

India, All India

Can’t use astrologers to bypass exit poll ban: EC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2017, 2:46 am IST

The advisory was sent to the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association.

The Election Commission asked the media to refrain from airing and publishing such programmes in future elections.
 The Election Commission asked the media to refrain from airing and publishing such programmes in future elections.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday plugged the loophole some TV channels have been using to bypass the ban on exit polls and predict poll outcomes.

In an advisory, the EC said that all forecast of poll results — whether done by political analysts, or by astrologers and tarot card readers — is banned during the poll process, and asked the media not to telecast or publish any programme where polls results are predicted.

This means that even astrologers and tarot card readers cannot provide any prediction on polls for 48 hours after the last vote has been cast.

“The commission is of the view that the prediction of election results in any form or manner by way of prediction of results by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts put forward during the prohibited period will influence voters,” the commission said.

In lieu of exit polls — banned by the EC — several news channels featured astrologers and tarot card readers predictions who will win the recently-conducted Assembly elections.

The commission asked the media to refrain from airing and publishing such programmes in future elections.

The poll watchdog said that Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that “no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print and electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of any exit poll during such period as may be notified by the Election Commission...”

It said that some TV channels telecast certain programmes projecting the number of seats likely to be won by political parties during the period in which exit polls were prohibited.

On one of the channels, in fact, the panelists on the show, who were from different fields, had put forward the projected number of seats likely to be won by different parties in Uttar Pradesh.

The advisory was sent to the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association.

Tags: election commission, exit polls, press council of india, astrologers
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

It's a wrap! Austria schedule of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai completed

2

PCB to take legal action against BCCI

3

Terminally ill people inspire people with jokes on death

4

BJP MLA makes bizarre demand, wants Maharashtra Legislative Council scrapped

5

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham