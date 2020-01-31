Friday, Jan 31, 2020 | Last Update : 05:53 AM IST

India, All India

SC stays Madras HC proceedings against Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jan 31, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2020, 2:14 am IST

Mr Wilson told the court that the high court in the last hearing of the matter has given another one week’s time to file written statement.

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
 DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

New Delhi: In a relief to DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the proceedings before the Madras high court challenging her elections to the Lok Sabha froim Thoothukudi constituency.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant stayed the proceedings before the high court as senior advocate P. Wilson told the court that though the matter is pending before the top court but the high court has said that Ms Kanimozhi was seeking adjournments for “prolonging the adjudication” of the matter before it.

The high court had noted that Ms Kanimozhi has sought repeated adjournments for filing the written statement and the time permissible under the Code of Civil Procedure had lapsed and she was given another four weeks time.

Mr Wilson told the court that the high court in the last hearing of the matter has given another one week’s time to file written statement. Mr Wilson was assisted by advocate Joseph Aristotle.

As the lawyer appearing for the opposite party objected to the stay of the proceedings, CJI Bobde asked him to make a statement that he would not insist on written statement by Ms Kanimozhi before the high court.

Tags: supreme court, kanimozhi karunanidhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

9-judge Supreme Court bench to take up Sabarimala case on February 3

Sir Dominic Asquith

British diplomats very interested on J&K visit: Sir Dominic Asquith

With a student studying in China’s Wuhan University being tested positive in Kerala for novel coronavirus, the Kerala government has sounded high alert in all districts and stepped up surveillance and prevention activities.

Kerala sounds alert as 1,053 under watch

With the European Parliament having postponed until March a vote on a joint motion criticising the CAA, India on Thursday said it has noted a clarification put out by the European Commission that “the opinion expressed by the European Parliament and its members do not represent the official position of the European Union (EU)”.

‘CAA internal matter, talks with EU members will go on’

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

2

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Early contender for best midrange smartphone!

3

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

4

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

5

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham