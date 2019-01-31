Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 AM IST

India, All India

Smriti’s ‘janeu’ swipe at Rahul on Shashi Tharoor tweet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 6:40 am IST

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said Mr Tharoor has often made comments targeting Hinduism.

New Delhi: Accusing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of insulting Hinduism by “ridiculing” the ongoing Kumbh with “tactical support” of party president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday said the former Union minister’s comments were tantamount to “religious slur.” Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said Mr Tharoor has often made comments targeting Hinduism.

The Congress MP had tweeted on Tuesday: “Ganga has to be kept clean and sins are also to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam. Hail mother Ganga” on a photograph of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at ‘Sangam’ at the Kumbh Mela.

Attacking the Congress, Ms Irani accused him of ridiculing the religious congregation. Noting that Kumbh is a festival of faith and a symbol of Hindu beliefs, she said that Mr Tharoor’s comments were tantamount to “religious slur”.

“It is appalling and he has done it with tactical support of Rahul Gandhi,” she said, claiming that the Congress president’s silence amounted to his support to Mr Tharoor’s “insult” of the Hinduism.

Hitting out at Mr Gandhi, the minister said he allows his party leaders to attack the beliefs of Hindus but strategically wears ‘janeu’ (holy thread) when elections are round the corner.

