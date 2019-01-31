Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

India, All India

SC directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on Feb 28

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 3:57 pm IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the group has deposited only Rs 15,000 crore.

The apex court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The apex court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Sahara group chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on February 28 for failing to deposit Rs 25,700 crore in the SEBI-Sahara case for returning investors' money.

The apex court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted that the group has deposited only Rs 15,000 crore.

The bench, also comprising Justices A K Sikri and S K Kaul, declined to give any further chance to Roy and other directors to comply with its previous orders.

It said it had decided to proceed with the matter so that the law takes its own course and directed Roy and other directors to appear before it personally on next date of hearing.

Tags: supreme court, sahara group, subrata roy, sebi-sahara case
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

Earlier two Congress MLAs, ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj, had said that they consider only former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader. (Photo: ANI)

After resignation remark, HD Kumaraswamy asks everyone to have trust in him

‘The truth is that terrorist activities have risen after that (Surgical Strike), more security personnel and civilians are being killed,’ Congress leader Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

President's speech betrays people, humiliates them: Congress

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

MOST POPULAR

1

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

2

In love with your Google Assistant?

3

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

4

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

5

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham