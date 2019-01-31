Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

Sabrimala violence second disaster after floods: Kerala Finance Minister

Isaac's statement comes after TDB that manages the Sabarimala Temple, reportedly sought financial help from the Kerala government.

'Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge before us. After floods, Sabarimala violence was the second disaster in the state. Lakhs of women came out on the streets to say they are equal and not unholy,' Isaac said while presenting the state budget in the assembly. (Photo: ANI)
Trivandrum: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday described the violence over the entry into Sabarimala Temple as the “second disaster” following the devastating floods in the state.

"Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge before us. After floods, Sabarimala violence was the second disaster in the state. Lakhs of women came out on the streets to say they are equal and not unholy," Isaac said while presenting the state budget in the assembly.

His statement comes after the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the Sabarimala Temple, reportedly sought financial help from the Kerala government.

This comes after the Supreme Court had dismissed urgent hearing of pleas seeking review of the judgment allowing women of all ages to enter Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala's Sabarimala.

Reportedly, over 50 review petitions have been filed against the earlier decision of the apex court given on September 28, 2018, which lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the premises of Sabarimala.

Following the decision of the top court, Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests challenging the verdict. As many as 3505 protesters have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases have been registered across the state.

