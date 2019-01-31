Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

'Fuhrer's' promise national disaster: Rahul’s swipe at PM over survey on unemployment

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 3:32 pm IST

It is first annual household survey of 2017-18 after Nov 2016 demonetisation, when PM declared an overnight ban on notes.

'NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster,' tweeted Gandhi. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday used the term “Fuhrer” to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the report that states the country’s unemployment rate was at a 45-year-high in 2017-2018.

The Business Standard newspaper accessed the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) periodic labour force says unemployment was at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the highest since 1972-73.

However, the report was not released despite being vetted by the National Statistical Commission in December.

“NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go,” tweeted the Congress president.

The report was a revealed a day before the government’s interim Budget or Vote on Account, says in 2011-2012, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2 per cent and youth unemployment is at "astronomically high" levels of 13 to 27 per cent.

Reacting to Gandhi's comment, the BJP's official handle tweeted: "It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such."

It is the first annual household survey of 2017-2018 after the November 2016 demonetisation, when PM Modi declared an overnight ban on high-value notes.

Tags: rahul gandhi, unemployment, pm modi, demonetisation, interim budget
