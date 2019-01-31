Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

Eager to hold debate on all important issues: PM ahead of Budget Session

ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 11:17 am IST

PM took a jibe at Opposition, stating that it is obvious that those who are not in discussion people will not be happy with them.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government is "eager" to debate on all important issues and hoped for a meaningful discussion by all MPs during the session, the last before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media he said, “Today, the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues.”

He also took a jibe at the Opposition, stating that it is obvious that those who are not in discussion people will not be happy with them.

The session will see the government presenting an Interim Budget on Friday.

The session will commence with the customary address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have 10 sittings.

This will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections.

