Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t stoop so low: Manohar Parrikar writes to Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 6:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 6:19 am IST

Officer on special duty to Mr Parrikar, Prasanna Karthik had earlier accused the Congress president of being a “compulsive liar”.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Hitting hard at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for visiting him on the pretext of enquiring about his health but later use it for “petty political gains,” ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday asserted that there was no mention of the Rafale issue in their five-minute meeting. Mr Gandhi, who paid a “courtesy visit” to Mr Parrikar on Tuesday, told his partymen in Kochi hours later that the former defence minister clearly stated that he had nothing to do with the deal that was “orchestrated” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “benefit” Anil Ambani.

In a letter to Mr Gandhi, Mr Parrikar asked him not to use his visit to an ailing person to “feed political opportunism”, saying that paying a courtesy visit and then stooping so low to make a false statement for petty political gains has raised in his mind questions about the sincerity and purpose of the visit.

“Here I am fighting against a life-threatening illness. Due to my training and ideological strength, I wish to serve Goa and its people against all odds. I thought your visit would give me your good wishes in that cause of serving our people. Little did I know that you had other intentions,” Mr Parrikar wrote, adding that subsequent media reports on the Rafale deal had caused him “distress”.

He said he felt let down that Mr Gandhi used the visit for his petty political gains as in the five minutes they spent together, neither did the Congress president say anything about Rafale nor did they discuss anything related to it.

The Goa chief minister noted that Mr Gandhi had called on him Tuesday without any prior information and said he received the Congress president in the spirit of India’s healthy political tradition of rising above bipartisan considerations and wishing even opponents a quick recovery from any ailment.

Asserting that the fighter jets were procured following all stated procedures keeping national security a top priority, Mr Parrikar said, “The inter government agreement (IGA) and the procurement of Rafale are as per defence procurement procedure. I have said this before and wish to reiterate it again in today’s context too.”

The former defence minister’s letter was quickly followed by a caustic remark by BJP president Amit Shah who ripped into Mr Gandhi, charging him with “lying” in the name of a person fighting a disease and added that people of India are “disgusted by your reckless behaviour.”

Officer on special duty to Mr Parrikar, Prasanna Karthik had earlier accused the Congress president of being a “compulsive liar”. “He came saying that he wants to convey his and his mother’s wishes for a speedy recovery. The chief minister met him out of decency. Now he shamelessly lies about him — a person who is fighting cancer without compromising on his commitments to his people. Disgusting,” he tweeted.

Goa minister for animal husbandry Mauvin Godinho voiced similar criticism, saying that Mr Gandhi should not try to gain political mileage from personal meetings.

Tags: manohar parrikar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP president Amit Shah with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the party’s booth adhyaksh sammelan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

New PM daily if Opposition wins, says Amit Shah

There was speculation earlier in political circles that, contray to tradition, the Narendra Modi government may present a full-fledged Budget on Friday.

Budget to be ‘interim’ one, says Finance Ministry

Vivek Doval

Defamation: Ajit Doval’s son records his statement

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Pak envoy summoned over Umar call

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham