Shopian killings: Army submits its version, says fired in self-defence

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
The Army's version comes after the state police registered an FIR about the incident in Ganovpora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

The Army has also submitted photographs of the vehicles damaged in the stone pelting by the unruly mob. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: The Army has submitted its version of the January 27 incident, when its convoy was attacked in Shopian district, to the Jammu and Kashmir Police and explained its reasons for opening fire at the stone pelting mob, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Army's narrative, submitted on Tuesday, the force's convoy was attacked by a group of stone pelters and its personnel resorted to firing to save themselves, the officials said.

The Army's version comes after the state police registered an FIR about the incident in Ganovpora area of Shopian in south Kashmir in which two youths were killed. One more person succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, raising the toll to three.

The Army has claimed that it opened firing in self defence after seven of its personnel were injured. It has also submitted photographs of the vehicles damaged in the stone pelting.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The FIR filed by the state police names no accused but states that a company of 10 Garhwal led by Major Aditya was on its way for official duty when it was attacked by an unruly mob with stones.

Police has filed an FIR under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code, which is similar to the Indian Penal Code but applicable only in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shopian incident became a bone of contention between the state's ruling alliance partners PDP and BJP.

A BJP legislator demanded on the floor of the House that the FIR be cancelled. This was, however, turned down by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who said the FIR will be taken to its logical conclusion.

