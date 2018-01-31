The Asian Age | News

SC sends back Karti plea challenging CBI's 'look out circular' to Madras HC

ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2018, 1:08 pm IST

Karti, who is an accused in an alleged INX Media money laundering case, appealed to SC seeking its approval to allow him to travel abroad.

However, earlier the apex court had allowed Karti to travel abroad from December 1 to 10, 2017, for his daughter's admission in the UK, on certain terms and conditions. (Photo: PTI)
 However, earlier the apex court had allowed Karti to travel abroad from December 1 to 10, 2017, for his daughter's admission in the UK, on certain terms and conditions. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent back Karti Chidambaram's plea that challenged the ‘Look Out Circular’ issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the Madras High Court.

Chidambaram, who is an accused in an alleged INX Media money laundering case, appealed to the apex court seeking its approval to allow him to travel abroad.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti, urged the three-judge bench of the apex court to allow his client to travel abroad for business purpose.

However, earlier the apex court had allowed Karti to travel abroad from December 1 to 10, 2017, for his daughter's admission in the UK, on certain terms and conditions.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

A look out notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

