

Kasganj violence: Main accused in 22-yr-old Chandan Gupta's murder arrested

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2018, 5:22 pm IST

Aged below 30, Saleem, and his two brothers Naseem and Waseem were accused of killing 22-year-old college student Chandan Gupta.

'Saleem has admitted that he had opened fire at Chandan,' Inspector General Sanjeev Gupta claimed.
Lucknow: The prime accused in the murder of Chandan Gupta in western Uttar Pradesh's strife torn Kasganj town was arrested on Wednesday, police claimed.

"Saleem, the main accused, has been nabbed," IG, Aligarh range, Sanjeev Gupta said. Aged below 30, Saleem, and his two brothers Naseem and Waseem were accused of killing 22-year-old college student Chandan Gupta, police officials said.

The killing had led to further violence last week.

Also read: Kasganj violence: 112 arrested following clashes over Republic day celebrations

At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after Gupta died of gunshot wounds. Communal clashes occurred in the town last week following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Over 150 arrests have been made in connection with the Kasganj violence, the officials said.

Also read: Kasganj violence: Adityanath promises 'strict action' against involved

While Saleem was hiding in Kasganj, his two accused brothers were yet to be traced, police officials said.

Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastava said notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused were pasted outside their houses.

Also read: Rahul Upadhyay, whose death intensified Kasganj clashes, alive: UP Police

District authorities, meanwhile, stopped a Congress delegation in Mirhachi area of Etah, close to Kasganj border.

The delegation was denied permission due to law and order issues, officials said.

District Magistrate, Kasganj, RP Singh refused permission to the Congress delegation apprehending that their visit to the troubled areas might create more problems.

