The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:23 PM IST

India, All India

J'khand: Man beheads wife, 14-yr-old daughter spills beans to police

PTI
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2018, 5:23 pm IST

After killing his wife, the man identified as Binod Pathak wrapped the torso and the head in gunny bags, and hid them inside the bed box.

The daughter informed the police that her father had killed her mother with a sharp weapon and also showed them where the body was hidden. (Representational Image)
 The daughter informed the police that her father had killed her mother with a sharp weapon and also showed them where the body was hidden. (Representational Image)

Hazaribag: A man who beheaded his wife and dumped the body inside the box bed at their home has been nailed by his 14-year-old daughter.

After killing his wife, the man identified as Binod Pathak wrapped the torso and the head in gunny bags, and hid them inside the bed box, police said.

He then lodged a report with the police saying his wife Anu had gone missing.

When the police visited his house to enquire about the missing case on Tuesday, the couple's daughter spilled the beans.

She informed the police that her father had killed her mother with a sharp weapon and also showed them where the body was hidden.

Binod and his wife did not have a sound relation for years as Binod had an extramarital relation with another woman and he killed her during a quarrel two days ago, the police said.

Binod, however, managed to flee from home and effort is on to arrest him.

Tags: murder, jharkhand murder, man stabs wife

MOST POPULAR

1

US probes Apple over slowing iPhones: Bloomberg

2

MediaTek MT6739 brings Dual VoLTE, face detection to masses

3

Alzheimer’s could be cured using brain pacemakers

4

Chemical sunshade to slow warming may not be feasible: UN

5

What Trump said at the State of the Union Speech: Full Text

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham