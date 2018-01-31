J'khand: Man beheads wife, 14-yr-old daughter spills beans to police

After killing his wife, the man identified as Binod Pathak wrapped the torso and the head in gunny bags, and hid them inside the bed box.

The daughter informed the police that her father had killed her mother with a sharp weapon and also showed them where the body was hidden. (Representational Image)

Hazaribag: A man who beheaded his wife and dumped the body inside the box bed at their home has been nailed by his 14-year-old daughter.

He then lodged a report with the police saying his wife Anu had gone missing.

When the police visited his house to enquire about the missing case on Tuesday, the couple's daughter spilled the beans.

She informed the police that her father had killed her mother with a sharp weapon and also showed them where the body was hidden.

Binod and his wife did not have a sound relation for years as Binod had an extramarital relation with another woman and he killed her during a quarrel two days ago, the police said.

Binod, however, managed to flee from home and effort is on to arrest him.