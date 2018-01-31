The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

India, All India

India not world refugee capital, Govt tells SC not to meddle Rohingya issue

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 31, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2018, 7:16 pm IST

Centre asked the Supreme Court not to intervene in the executive decision on deportation of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

Counsel Prashant Bhushan had filed a fresh application for a direction to permit the remaining Rohingya refugees to cross over the border and enter India as the Border Security Force (BSF) is thwarting their entry. (Representational Image)
 Counsel Prashant Bhushan had filed a fresh application for a direction to permit the remaining Rohingya refugees to cross over the border and enter India as the Border Security Force (BSF) is thwarting their entry. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Making it clear that India cannot be allowed to become the refugee capital of the world, the Centre on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court not to intervene in the executive decision on deportation of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta made this submission before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Kanwilkar and DY Chandrachud while hearing a batch of petitions seeking to restrain India from deporting 40,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Counsel Prashant Bhushan had filed a fresh application for a direction to permit the remaining Rohingya refugees to cross over the border and enter India as the Border Security Force (BSF) is thwarting their entry. The court asked the Centre to file its response on this application.

At the outset the ASG said, “We do not want India to become the refugee capital of the world. If we allow people from every other country will flood our country. The government is in diplomatic talks and it must be allowed to take a decision. There was no contingency as of now and this was not a matter for the court to intervene. This is not a matter in which we can show any leniency.”

Prashant Bhushan told the court that the remaining 20 per cent of the Rohingya refugees too should be allowed to enter India. He complained that the BSF was preventing them from crossing over the border by sprinkling chilli powder.

Senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, appearing for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), told the court that he agreed with what the ASG was saying.

However, he said that the NHRC was only concerned with the Rohingyas present in the country and had no instructions regarding others.

Bhushan pointed out that Rohingya refugees in camps in India live in abject poverty and squalor.

"The conditions are inhuman. There is no access to either schools or hospitals," he said.

Justice Chandrachud observed that the court did acknowledge the humanitarian aspects in Bhushan's submissions, but asked if judicial standards of India, which applied to refugees already living on Indian soil, also apply to those attempting to enter the country"

The Judge said, “If somebody comes to your border and says 'I am a refugee’, it has to be determined whether he is a refugee or not. He cannot be blindly pushed back, then what is the commitment of India to refugee determination. Several high courts have upheld the right to refugee determination. Let the government deal with it diplomatically, but this court should also decide on its own.”

The bench will further hear the case on March 7.

Tags: rohingya deportation, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US probes Apple over slowing iPhones: Bloomberg

2

MediaTek MT6739 brings Dual VoLTE, face detection to masses

3

Alzheimer’s could be cured using brain pacemakers

4

Chemical sunshade to slow warming may not be feasible: UN

5

What Trump said at the State of the Union Speech: Full Text

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham