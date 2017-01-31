Budget 2017: President to address both houses of Parliament today

New Delhi: With the Annual Budget session of Parliament scheduled to start from today, President Pranab Mukherjee will address both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Parliament House here.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled later in the day. The Rail Budget will be presented with the General Budget this year on Wednesday.

Apart from the presentation of the general budget, 34 bills will be taken up for passing and consideration during the entire session. These include three ordinances which will be replaced through bills. The ordinances relate to Enemy Property, Payment of Wages and Specified Bank Notes.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended that the Budget session should commence on January 31 and the Union Budget be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force on April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.