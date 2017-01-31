Asaram Bapu denied bail, asked to pay Rs 1 lakh fine

Describing it as a very serious thing, the additional solicitor general called for strict scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the applications of 79-year-old godman Asaram Bapu for regular bail as well as bail on medical grounds and also imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on him for producing a fabricated and fictitious document.

A Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana, accepting the submissions of Rajasthan government that Asaram had produced a false certificate purportedly issued by Jodhpur jail superintendent on his medical condition that he is unable to pass urine and stools normally, directed registration of a FIR for proper investigation.

Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Rajasthan, told the bench that the certificate mentioned that Asaram is unable to answer even nature’s call indicating that he required treatment. The ASG said it was stated in the affidavit that Asaram got this certificate from the jail superintendent on an RTI application, which is false and bogus.

Describing it as a very serious thing, the additional solicitor general called for strict scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

Senior counsel Shekar Naphade, appearing for Asaram, said he was not relying on the certificate which he received from a friend. Even otherwise, he is entitled for bail on medical grounds, the counsel said.

Rejecting the bail, the bench in its order took note of the submissions of Rajasthan government that even when Asaram is in jail, two prosecution witnesses had been killed during the trial.