The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017 | Last Update : 03:34 AM IST

India, All India

Asaram Bapu denied bail, asked to pay Rs 1 lakh fine

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2017, 2:08 am IST

Describing it as a very serious thing, the additional solicitor general called for strict scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

Asaram Bapu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Asaram Bapu. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the applications of 79-year-old godman Asaram Bapu for regular bail as well as bail on medical grounds and also imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on him for producing a fabricated and fictitious document.

A Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana, accepting the submissions of Rajasthan government that Asaram had produced a false certificate purportedly issued by Jodhpur jail superintendent on his medical condition that he is unable to pass urine and stools normally, directed registration of a FIR for proper investigation.

Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Rajasthan, told the bench that the certificate mentioned that Asaram is unable to answer even nature’s call indicating that he required treatment. The ASG said it was stated in the affidavit that Asaram got this certificate from the jail superintendent on an RTI application, which is false and bogus. 

Describing it as a very serious thing, the additional solicitor general called for strict scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

Senior counsel Shekar Naphade, appearing for Asaram, said he was not relying on the certificate which he received from a friend. Even otherwise, he is entitled for bail on medical grounds, the counsel said. 

Rejecting the bail, the bench in its order took note of the submissions of Rajasthan government that even when Asaram is in jail, two prosecution witnesses had been killed during the trial. 

Tags: supreme court, asaram bapu, j.s. khehar
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

UP polls: Aparna Yadav, husband have Rs 23 cr assets including a swanky Lamborghini

2

'Belan Brigade' in Punjab to tackle drug menace in polls

3

Widower asks for fishing mate in heartbreaking post

4

8 camera tricks that will help you capture unique photos

5

People talk to the dead through this phone booth in Japan

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham