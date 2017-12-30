Palestinian envoy on stage with Saeed, India to take up matter 'strongly'

Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST
Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council at Rawalpindi on Friday.
"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in
He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.
According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council at
Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in