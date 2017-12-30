The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

India, All India

'Padmavati' likely to be titled 'Padmavat': CBFC gives UA certificate to film

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 30, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2017, 3:18 pm IST

The Certificate will be issued once required and agreed modifications are made.

The special panel of the CBFC examining committee consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of Jaipur University. (Photo: File)
 The special panel of the CBFC examining committee consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of Jaipur University. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give the UA certificate along with some modifications and likely change the title to 'Padmavat'.

The CBFC examining committee met on December 28 to review 'Padmavati'.

The Certificate will be issued once required and agreed modifications are made.

“The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision,” said CBFC.

The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of Jaipur University.

“Panel member had insights and also some reservations regarding claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length,” said CBFC.

'Padmavati', the 190-crore film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has drawn angry protests in Rajasthan where fringe groups like the Karni Sena said the movie "distorts history".

Even before the release of the film, leaders of the Karni Sena and several politicians said the 13th-century queen, Padmini, has been disrespected by Bhansali.

They said the film portrayed romantic involvement with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji.

The film was scheduled to be released on December 1.

Padmini, according to legend, was a Rajput warrior queen from Chittor in Rajasthan who set herself on fire to save her honour after Khilji defeated her husband in battle.

The Karni Sena has threatened Bhansali and the protagonist Deepika Padukone repeatedly.

The Supreme Court has so far refused to ban the film.

The Karni Sena assaulted Bhansali and vandalised his set while he was shooting for the film in Jaipur in January this year; large groups of Rajputs including the ones in Chittor have held demonstrations against the film.

Tags: cbfc, padmavati, cbfc examining committee, padmavati gets ua certificate, cbfc asks padmavati title to be changed to padmavat
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Groom takes Kochi Metro to avoid delay

2

No beggar's land: Hyderabad to reward people with Rs 500 for spotting tramps

3

When Priyanka stepped into SRK's shoes only to 'smack' Karan Johar

4

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed chart: TRAI

5

Pay attention! your smartphone sensors can reveal your PIN to hackers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham