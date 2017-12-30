Hyderabad man seeks Sushma's help to meet father shot at in Chicago

In a robbery attempt at Dolton Gas Station in Chicago on Friday, another 19-yr-old victim, a native of Gujarat's Nadiad city was shot dead.

'I want to go there with my mother and look after my father,' son of Hyderabad man shot at a Chicago gas station appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad resident Syed Muzaffer Hussain on Friday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take note of the incident in which his father Syed Baquar Hussain was shot at a gas station in Chicago.

An Indian boy was shot dead in a robbery attempt at Dolton Gas Station in Chicago on Friday, while another victim, who was also shot at, was reportedly rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in a critical condition.

According to the local media reports, the deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Arshad Vora, a native of Gujarat's Nadiad city.

"I got this report at 1 am last night. Incident took place at 10 or 11 pm. My father was working there since 12 years and everything was normal, the incident happened suddenly. My father got hit by 2 bullets and even the son of the owner of the gas stations was shot at. Police took him to hospital and he is in a critical condition," Muzaffer Hussain said.

"I want to go there with my mother and look after my father. I appeal media, Telangana and Indian Government to help my family to go to US. Sushma Swaraj ma'am looks after this issue and we just want my father to be ok," he added.