Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, All India

Worst over, crunch to ease, says Arun Jaitley

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 1:51 am IST

The scramble for cash caused a string of deaths, prompting an unrelenting Opposition attack on the government.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley celebrates his 64th birthday with morning walkers at New Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens. (Photo: PTI)
 Union finance minister Arun Jaitley celebrates his 64th birthday with morning walkers at New Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday credited demonetisation for a sharp jump in tax collections, and claimed that the effects of the 50-day drive were not as adverse as predicted by some critics.

“Of course, there would be areas which would be adversely impacted. But in the long term, the changes coming about in the system will mean a much larger and cleaner GDP,” he said.

As the deadline to deposit the scrapped high-value bills ends on Friday, he said that the critical phase for the economy was over, and the situation would only improve in coming weeks and months. He said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would take a call on when to ease the curbs on cash withdrawals.

“The remonetisation process has substantially advanced, significantly without a single incident of unrest anywhere in the country. The RBI has very large amounts of currency available to meet the demand,” he said.  

The minister said that there had been a 13.6 per cent increase in income tax collection till December 9, while indirect tax collection went up by 26.2 per cent till November 30. He also said that demonetisation boosted sectors such as life insurance, tourism, petroleum, mutual funds and agriculture.

Mr Jaitley also said that a lot more money had come into the banking system, but refused to hazard a guess on India’s GDP growth or the possible impact on tax proposals in his February Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 8 to scrap Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes — 86 per cent of the cash in circulation — to fight black money and fake currency led to a crippling cash crunch, hitting India’s largely cash-based economy and clouding growth forecasts.

“We are extremely grateful to the people of India who have in very large measure supported the move,” Mr Jaitley said. He said the paper currency should shrink, and a large part of businesses should be done electronically or through cheques.

The government said that as many as 60 lakh individuals and firms made large deposits totalling an astonishing Rs 7 lakh crore in old notes during the period, and warned that every penny of tax would be extracted as people “cannot turn black money into legal currency by merely putting it in banks.” These are big cash deposits.  

RBI governor Urjit Patel also said that demonetisation would have “far reaching changes” towards a transformative effect on the economy, despite some short-term disruptions and “public hardship”.

There was “little room for complacency and it is important to guard against sporadic volatility in financial markets”, he said in his foreword to the half-yearly financial stability report.

The scramble for cash caused a string of deaths, prompting an unrelenting Opposition attack on the government and disrupting an almost entire Parliament session.

While announcing his radical monetary reform, Mr Modi had promised to restore normalcy by the end of the year, but queues have stayed outside low-on-cash banks and ATM kiosks.

The Congress demanded that PM Modi should apologise to the nation for the “suffering” caused to the people by the note ban, and vowed to hold countrywide protests from January 6.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the PM was good at making announcements that are far from reality. “Even after 50 days of demonetisation step, normalcy has not been restored. PM Modi’s demonetisation move has turned out to be ‘Deshbandi’ (lockdowbn of country),” he said.

Tags: arun jaitley, demonetisation, reserve bank of india (rbi), narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala canine walks with Sabarimala pilgrim for 600 kms

2

Woman asked to leave eatery for calling out leering man

3

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

4

This year to last a second longer!

5

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham