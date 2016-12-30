What’s in store? PM Modi to address nation December 31

Measures to tackle the post-demonetisation scenario could also be announced, sources privy to the developments said.

New Delhi: All eyes and ears will be glued to the television sets as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on New Year’s eve. His proposed address on December 31 holds a lot of significance as it will come a day after the 50-day deadline — he had earmarked for depositing of old currency notes — comes to an end.

There are speculations that he may highlight the benefits of the demonetisation move and hint at some more reforms which may be part of the forthcoming Union Budget scheduled tentatively to be presented on February 1, 2017. Measures to tackle the post-demonetisation scenario could also be announced, sources privy to the developments said.

In his first-ever address to the nation on November 8, Mr Modi had taken the country by surprise by announcing the demonetisation policy. He had later asked the people to give the government 50 days. after which, he had said, the hardships will be over.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister may speak about the roadmap ahead, especially on the steps to ease the cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place.

While speculations are rife about the actual subject which he will be touching upon, the common man is sure to be on tenterhooks considering the fact that the after-effects of the demonetisation exercise are still being felt in the banking system.

The Prime Minister in his public meetings in the last few weeks has been urging the people to bear with the pain following the government’s decision and that it would start easing gradually once the 50-day period is over.

On December 27, he had met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.