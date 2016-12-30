Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

SP feud split wide open, Mulayam issues son Akhilesh a show-cause notice

Published : Dec 30, 2016, 5:55 pm IST
A show-cause notice was also issued to expelled leader Ram Gopal Yadav, for speaking against the party line in the media.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday issued a show-cause notice to his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, for releasing a parallel list of candidates for the state elections.

The crisis in the SP reached a flash point late last night after Akhilesh "circulated" his own list of 235 candidates for the Assembly elections, the schedule for which is likely to be announced any day now.

The list, which did not carry any signature, was made available on social media by defiant party MLAs who failed to get a ticket in the official list.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a meeting on Saturday of all the candidates allotted tickets amid hectic efforts to stave off a possible split in the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh.

Unhappy with the list released by his father and SP supremo Mulayam on Wednesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting on Thursday with his loyalists, including MLAs, who have been denied tickets. Afterwards, SP MLA Indal Singh said, "Akhilesh is likely to announce his own list of candidates."

These candidates were likely to contest on a separate symbol, other than SP's 'Cycle' symbol, paving the way for a wide split in the party grappling with dissensions and unprecedented feud at a time when the crucial polls were knocking at the door.

